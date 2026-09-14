Riding the bus just got easier in Ventura County

Ventura County bus riders no longer need exact change to board.

A new system called Tap2Ride is now in operation on buses operated by seven public transit systems in Ventura County. You can now tap a debit or credit card, mobile wallet, or smartwatch on a payment reader to board.

Riders can also transfer to another route within two hours of buying an original fare. The system automatically applies the transfer. Bus riders over 65, Medicare holders, and military members can also register a debit or credit card for reduced fares on any bus in the county.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission introduced Tap2Ride for its intercity bus system last year, and worked with bus systems to implement it countywide.