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California Coast News

Riding the bus just got easier in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 14, 2026 at 10:08 AM PDT
The Tap2Ride contactless fare payment system is now available on buses countywide in Ventura County.
VCTC
The Tap2Ride contactless fare payment system is now available on buses countywide in Ventura County.

Public transit systems in the county implemented a system that lets riders make contactless payments with a debit or credit card.

Ventura County bus riders no longer need exact change to board.

A new system called Tap2Ride is now in operation on buses operated by seven public transit systems in Ventura County. You can now tap a debit or credit card, mobile wallet, or smartwatch on a payment reader to board.

Riders can also transfer to another route within two hours of buying an original fare. The system automatically applies the transfer. Bus riders over 65, Medicare holders, and military members can also register a debit or credit card for reduced fares on any bus in the county.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission introduced Tap2Ride for its intercity bus system last year, and worked with bus systems to implement it countywide.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco