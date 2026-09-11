Work is underway on a new headquarters for the largest food bank in the Tri-Counties

Work officially kicked off Friday on a new warehouse and headquarters complex for a nonprofit organization that helps feed 250,000 people a year in need in Ventura County.

Hundreds of community leaders and project supporters were on hand for the event in Oxnard.

Food Share of Ventura County is getting a badly needed new home to replace the hodgepodge of warehouse space it’s currently using in Oxnard.

Food Share President and CEO Monica White says the new facility on a 12-acre site off of South Rose Avenue will more than double their warehouse space.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Food Share's new home is being built on 12 acres of land off of South Rose Avenue in Oxnard.

"We're in three different warehouses today, so building this will allow us to all be under one roof, which will be phenomenal," said White. "It will allow us to serve more people, and be able to accept more food."

"It's an 85,000-square-foot building. It has offices, volunteer space, warehouse space, a large lobby, and a community room," said Julie Jackson, who is the project’s architect.

Food Share has raised more than $45 million towards the $50 million project. Construction is expected to take about two years.

