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Work is underway on a new headquarters for the largest food bank in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:20 PM PDT
An artist's rendering of the new 85,000 square foot Food Share headquarters and warehouse being built in Oxnard.
Food Share
An artist's rendering of the new 85,000 square foot Food Share headquarters and warehouse being built in Oxnard.

Food Share serves 250,000 peoople a year in Ventura County.

Work officially kicked off Friday on a new warehouse and headquarters complex for a nonprofit organization that helps feed 250,000 people a year in need in Ventura County.

Hundreds of community leaders and project supporters were on hand for the event in Oxnard.

Food Share of Ventura County is getting a badly needed new home to replace the hodgepodge of warehouse space it’s currently using in Oxnard.

Food Share President and CEO Monica White says the new facility on a 12-acre site off of South Rose Avenue will more than double their warehouse space.

Food Share's new home is being built on 12 acres of land off of South Rose Avenue in Oxnard.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Food Share's new home is being built on 12 acres of land off of South Rose Avenue in Oxnard.

"We're in three different warehouses today, so building this will allow us to all be under one roof, which will be phenomenal," said White. "It will allow us to serve more people, and be able to accept more food."

"It's an 85,000-square-foot building. It has offices, volunteer space, warehouse space, a large lobby, and a community room," said Julie Jackson, who is the project’s architect.

Food Share has raised more than $45 million towards the $50 million project. Construction is expected to take about two years.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsfood bankFOOD Sharecity of oxnard
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco