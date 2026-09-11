Ventura County man sentenced for fatally stabbing his father

A Ventura County man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his father to death has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison.

After several members of his family drove up to his home in April of 2024 to check on his well-being, Gerardo Arfroyo Almaza ran out of the house with a knife. He chased his mother and father around a parked car, catching his father.

Alfredo Arroyo Sanchen was stabbed several times and later died at a hospital.

Almanza was initially found incompetent to stand trial, but following a second evaluation several months later, he was deemed competent. In August, he pled guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of making criminal threats.