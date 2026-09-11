Ten arrests made in connection with a gang dealing drugs on the Central Coast

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force has made a string of arrests in connection with a drug-dealing gang on the Central Coast.

Investigators say they've been conducting an extended investigation into a gang known as the Nipomo 13. Authorities discovered a conspiracy to sell drugs through a Nipomo barbershop and an Arroyo Grande restaurant.

Ten people were arrested. Officials seized $220,000 in cocaine, 25 guns, and $60,000 in cash.