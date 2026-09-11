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California Coast News

Ten arrests made in connection with a gang dealing drugs on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 11, 2026 at 2:21 PM PDT
Some of the guns and drugs seized by a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Gang task force.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Some of the guns and drugs seized by a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Gang task force.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force has made a string of arrests in connection with a drug-dealing gang on the Central Coast.

Investigators say they've been conducting an extended investigation into a gang known as the Nipomo 13. Authorities discovered a conspiracy to sell drugs through a Nipomo barbershop and an Arroyo Grande restaurant.

Ten people were arrested. Officials seized $220,000 in cocaine, 25 guns, and $60,000 in cash.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsgang memberdrug dealersnipomo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco