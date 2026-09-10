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California Coast News

WWII-era aircraft visits Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 10, 2026 at 12:11 PM PDT
A World War II era B-17 bomber is visiting Camarillo Airport through Sunday.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU News
A World War II era B-17 bomber is visiting Camarillo Airport through Sunday.

The B-17 Flying Fortress will be at Camarillo Airport through Sunday, open for tours and rides.

A flying slice of history is visiting the Tri-Counties this week.

One of the few still-flying B-17 Flying Fortress bombers from World War II is stopping at Camarillo Airport. The four-engine bombers were considered the workhorse of the U.S. Army Air Force in World War II. Many were based in England, and they took the war to Nazi-occupied Europe.

"The B-17 is probably the quintessential World War II bomber," said Steve Johsz with the Arizona Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. They're a non-profit group that owns the craft. A total of 12,000 B-17s were built, but only a handful remain.

"Currently, there's probably only two or three regularly flying in the United States," said Johsz.

The cockpit of the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona B-17.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The cockpit of the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona B-17.

The model appearing in Camarillo was built in 1944, but never flew combat missions. It was used to fight wildfires for a time, but has served as a flying museum for 40 years.

The plane is at the Commemorative Air Force Museum at Camarillo Airport through Sunday. Visitors can tour the craft and take a flight.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsWorld War IIb-17camarillo airport
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco