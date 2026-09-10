WWII-era aircraft visits Ventura County
The B-17 Flying Fortress will be at Camarillo Airport through Sunday, open for tours and rides.
A flying slice of history is visiting the Tri-Counties this week.
One of the few still-flying B-17 Flying Fortress bombers from World War II is stopping at Camarillo Airport. The four-engine bombers were considered the workhorse of the U.S. Army Air Force in World War II. Many were based in England, and they took the war to Nazi-occupied Europe.
"The B-17 is probably the quintessential World War II bomber," said Steve Johsz with the Arizona Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. They're a non-profit group that owns the craft. A total of 12,000 B-17s were built, but only a handful remain.
"Currently, there's probably only two or three regularly flying in the United States," said Johsz.
The model appearing in Camarillo was built in 1944, but never flew combat missions. It was used to fight wildfires for a time, but has served as a flying museum for 40 years.
The plane is at the Commemorative Air Force Museum at Camarillo Airport through Sunday. Visitors can tour the craft and take a flight.