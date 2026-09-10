WWII-era aircraft visits Ventura County

A flying slice of history is visiting the Tri-Counties this week.

One of the few still-flying B-17 Flying Fortress bombers from World War II is stopping at Camarillo Airport. The four-engine bombers were considered the workhorse of the U.S. Army Air Force in World War II. Many were based in England, and they took the war to Nazi-occupied Europe.

"The B-17 is probably the quintessential World War II bomber," said Steve Johsz with the Arizona Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. They're a non-profit group that owns the craft. A total of 12,000 B-17s were built, but only a handful remain.

"Currently, there's probably only two or three regularly flying in the United States," said Johsz.

Lance Orozco / KCLU The cockpit of the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona B-17.

The model appearing in Camarillo was built in 1944, but never flew combat missions. It was used to fight wildfires for a time, but has served as a flying museum for 40 years.