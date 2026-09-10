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California Coast News

Police investigating string of hate crime incidents in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM PDT
David Holifield
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Unsplash

Vandals targeted three locations with swastikas and other antisemitic images.

Police have released new information about a string of antisemitic incidents in Ventura. The hate crimes happened last weekend, between Friday and Sunday morning.

Vandals painted swastikas and other antisemitic images at Temple Beth Torah, Higher Vision Church, and Juanamaria Park in Ventura. The vandalism was quickly removed.

Ventura Police believe the same person or group was responsible for all three incidents. They also added that they don't think there is an ongoing threat to the local Jewish community.

The Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins this week. Police say they'll increase patrols and maintain a presence near faith-based events.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newshate crimecity of ventura
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco