Police investigating string of hate crime incidents in Ventura

Police have released new information about a string of antisemitic incidents in Ventura. The hate crimes happened last weekend, between Friday and Sunday morning.

Vandals painted swastikas and other antisemitic images at Temple Beth Torah, Higher Vision Church, and Juanamaria Park in Ventura. The vandalism was quickly removed.

Ventura Police believe the same person or group was responsible for all three incidents. They also added that they don't think there is an ongoing threat to the local Jewish community.

The Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins this week. Police say they'll increase patrols and maintain a presence near faith-based events.