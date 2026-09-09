The heat wave has peaked in the Tri-Counties, but it could be days before temperatures are normal

The heat and humidity from the remnants of Hurricane Marie combined Wednesday for what was expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties.

National Weather Service meteorologists say there could be five to ten degrees of cooling on the Central and South Coasts Thursday. But an Extreme Heat Warning will remain in place until 8 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, high temperatures were 107 in Thousand Oaks, 110 in Oak View, and 106 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The cooling is predicted to continue on Friday and into the weekend, with below-average temperatures possible early next week.