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California Coast News

The heat wave has peaked in the Tri-Counties, but it could be days before temperatures are normal

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:40 PM PDT
Luis Graterol
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A gradual cooling trend is expected to start Thursday and continue into the weekend.

The heat and humidity from the remnants of Hurricane Marie combined Wednesday for what was expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties.

National Weather Service meteorologists say there could be five to ten degrees of cooling on the Central and South Coasts Thursday. But an Extreme Heat Warning will remain in place until 8 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, high temperatures were 107 in Thousand Oaks, 110 in Oak View, and 106 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The cooling is predicted to continue on Friday and into the weekend, with below-average temperatures possible early next week.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsextreme heatHeat Wave
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco