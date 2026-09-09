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California Coast News

NASA astronaut lands at his alma mater on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:11 PM PDT
NASA Astronaut Victor Glover is joining the executive team at his alma mater, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
NASA Astronaut Victor Glover is joining the executive team at his alma mater, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Victor Glover will join the executive team at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

An astronaut who made news piloting a NASA spacecraft around the moon earlier this year is now planting his feet on the ground on the Central Coast.

Victor Glover is joining the executive staff at his alma mater, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He’ll serve as an advisor to the university’s president and help shape research programs.

Glover graduated from Cal Poly in 1999 with an engineering degree. He was also on the football and wrestling teams.

Glover also met his wife, Dionna, while attending the school. All four of their daughters graduated from, or are currently attending, Cal Poly.

Glover was a Navy fighter pilot who became an important part of America’s modern-day space program. He lived on the International Space Station for 168 days, flew the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and piloted NASA’s Artemis II lunar orbit mission earlier this year.

Glover recently retired from the Navy and NASA.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco