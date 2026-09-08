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California Coast News

Tunnel repair project will shut down section of Highway 33 in Ventura County for the weekend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:31 AM PDT
Caltrans

Ventura County travelers will have to make a major detour to get to Kern County.

A Ventura County highway will be closed all weekend for a major repair project, which will mean a major detour for travelers.

Caltrans will close Highway 33 north of Ojai so crews can repair a tunnel. The shutdown near Wheeler Gorge will last from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The 33 will be completely closed to travelers, including residents.

People trying to travel from Ventura to Kern County will have to use Highway 126 and Interstate 5 to get around the shutdown, potentially adding hours to the trip.

Caltrans officials say the project is essential to protecting the long-term integrity of the tunnel. This weekend’s work will complete the $5.1 million repair effort.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 33highway closed
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco