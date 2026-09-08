Tunnel repair project will shut down section of Highway 33 in Ventura County for the weekend

A Ventura County highway will be closed all weekend for a major repair project, which will mean a major detour for travelers.

Caltrans will close Highway 33 north of Ojai so crews can repair a tunnel. The shutdown near Wheeler Gorge will last from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The 33 will be completely closed to travelers, including residents.

People trying to travel from Ventura to Kern County will have to use Highway 126 and Interstate 5 to get around the shutdown, potentially adding hours to the trip.

Caltrans officials say the project is essential to protecting the long-term integrity of the tunnel. This weekend’s work will complete the $5.1 million repair effort.