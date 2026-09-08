Fare increase set for Metrolink, which provides commuter rail service in Ventura County

It's soon going to cost a bit more to use Metrolink commuter train service in Ventura County and throughout Southern California.

Metrolink will hike the price of one-way tickets and SoCal Day passes in October. Officials say the hikes are necessary to meet rising operational costs, declining state and federal funding, and a drop in ridership.

One-way tickets will increase an average of 14%. About 80% of one-way purchases will see a fare hike of up to a dollar. Day passes will go from the current $15 to $19, and weekend day passes will increase from $10 to $12.

Multi-day passes will also be impacted, with some passes slightly increasing in cost, while others could actually drop.

Discounts for students, seniors, and some other categories will continue. Metrolink officials say it's the first price hike in 13 years for the commuter rail service, which serves six Southern California counties.

