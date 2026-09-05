Remains of Central Coast man who disappeared in 2008 identified

Authorities say some human remains discovered on the Central Coast over the summer have been identified as those of a man who’s been missing for 18 years.

Patrick Jay Valente was reported missing by his family in June of 2008. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the Arroyo Grande man were considered suspicious.

The remains of the 58-year-old man were found in June of this year, in a rural area of San Luis Obispo County.

No details have been released about the cause of death. Detectives aren’t releasing specifics about the case because of the ongoing investigation.