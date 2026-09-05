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California Coast News

Remains of Central Coast man who disappeared in 2008 identified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 5, 2026 at 5:22 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators aren't releasing details about the cause of death. His disappearance was considered suspicious.

Authorities say some human remains discovered on the Central Coast over the summer have been identified as those of a man who’s been missing for 18 years.

Patrick Jay Valente was reported missing by his family in June of 2008. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the Arroyo Grande man were considered suspicious.

The remains of the 58-year-old man were found in June of this year, in a rural area of San Luis Obispo County.

No details have been released about the cause of death. Detectives aren’t releasing specifics about the case because of the ongoing investigation.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsMISSING MANarroyo grande
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco