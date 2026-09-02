Ventura County-based Coast Guard lieutenant dies in Seattle shooting

A Coast Guard lieutenant based in Ventura County has been identified as the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting in Seattle.

Police, responding to a report of gunshots on August 23, found 29-year-old Connor Scott Overstreet suffering from a gunshot wound.

Family members say Overstreet was in Washington for a training mission. He was based at Coast Guard Air Base Ventura. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.