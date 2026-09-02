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California Coast News

Ventura County-based Coast Guard lieutenant dies in Seattle shooting

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:58 PM PDT
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter taking part in a rescue drill off the Ventura County coastline.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter taking part in a rescue drill off the Ventura County coastline.

Family members say he was the victim of a random drive-by shooting.

A Coast Guard lieutenant based in Ventura County has been identified as the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting in Seattle.

Police, responding to a report of gunshots on August 23, found 29-year-old Connor Scott Overstreet suffering from a gunshot wound.

Family members say Overstreet was in Washington for a training mission. He was based at Coast Guard Air Base Ventura. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscoast guardnaval base ventura county
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco