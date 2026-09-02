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California Coast News

Coast Guard rescues 37 people from a stranded boat off Ventura County coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 2, 2026 at 5:08 PM PDT
A United States Coast Guard ship.
Darryl Brooks via Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
A United States Coast Guard ship.

They had gone two days without food or water. Coast Guard officials believe they were trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 37 people suspected of trying to enter the U.S. illegally. They were stranded when their boat ran out of fuel off the Ventura County coastline.

The Coast Guard received a distress call Friday from a 30-foot pleasure craft that was adrift about 90 miles southwest of Oxnard. The boat's operator reported they had been without fuel, food, or water for two days. Search aircraft were deployed.

Two Coast Guard cutters reached the scene about five hours later and rescued the 37 people who were on board. The people were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsu.s. coast guardsmuggling
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco