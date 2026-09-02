Coast Guard rescues 37 people from a stranded boat off Ventura County coastline

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 37 people suspected of trying to enter the U.S. illegally. They were stranded when their boat ran out of fuel off the Ventura County coastline.

The Coast Guard received a distress call Friday from a 30-foot pleasure craft that was adrift about 90 miles southwest of Oxnard. The boat's operator reported they had been without fuel, food, or water for two days. Search aircraft were deployed.

Two Coast Guard cutters reached the scene about five hours later and rescued the 37 people who were on board. The people were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.