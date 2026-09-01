NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes a baby white-handed gibbon

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:47 PM PDT
1F3A9051.CR3
Will Huebner
/
Santa Barbara Zoo
Chanee, the Santa Barbara Zoo's white-handed gibbon, gave birth on August 29.

The newborn is the first of its kind born at the zoo in more than two decades. The species is endangered.

Is it a boy or a girl?

Santa Barbara Zoo officials don't know yet, but they do know they have a new resident: A white-handed gibbon.

It was born last Saturday to parents Chanee and Mel. They came to the zoo in 2025 as part of a breeding program for the endangered species.

The newborn is the first white-handed gibbon born at the zoo in more than two decades.

The gibbons are native to Southeast Asia. Their name comes from the unique white markings on their hands and feet. Their arms are longer than their legs, which allows them to move through tropical forest trees by swinging from branch to branch.

Newborn white-handed gibbons weigh about 10 ounces and are carried by their mothers as they grow. Zoo officials say it could be a while before they can determine the newborn's sex.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco