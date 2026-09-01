Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes a baby white-handed gibbon

Is it a boy or a girl?

Santa Barbara Zoo officials don't know yet, but they do know they have a new resident: A white-handed gibbon.

It was born last Saturday to parents Chanee and Mel. They came to the zoo in 2025 as part of a breeding program for the endangered species.

The newborn is the first white-handed gibbon born at the zoo in more than two decades.

The gibbons are native to Southeast Asia. Their name comes from the unique white markings on their hands and feet. Their arms are longer than their legs, which allows them to move through tropical forest trees by swinging from branch to branch.

Newborn white-handed gibbons weigh about 10 ounces and are carried by their mothers as they grow. Zoo officials say it could be a while before they can determine the newborn's sex.