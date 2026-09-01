Emily Blunt to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Actress Emily Blunt will be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on December 10.

Blunt will receive the festival's Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at a fundraiser for the festival's education programs for kids.

The 43-year-old Blunt recently received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Oppenheimer and a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Smashing Machine.

This year is the nineteenth year that the Kirk Douglas Award will be presented. Past honorees include Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, and Harrison Ford.