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Emily Blunt to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:35 PM PDT
Emily Blunt will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 2026 Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence In Film.
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Emily Blunt will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 2026 Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence In Film.

Blunt will receive the festival's Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at a fundraiser for the festival's film education programs for kids.

Actress Emily Blunt will be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on December 10.

Blunt will receive the festival's Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at a fundraiser for the festival's education programs for kids.

The 43-year-old Blunt recently received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Oppenheimer and a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Smashing Machine.

This year is the nineteenth year that the Kirk Douglas Award will be presented. Past honorees include Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, and Harrison Ford.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssbiffsanta barbara international film festival
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco