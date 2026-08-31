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California Coast News

Prosecuors say Central Coast labor organizer headed to prison for visa fraud

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 31, 2026 at 5:40 PM PDT
Farmers in the Tri-Counties are concerned about how ICE raids are impacting their farmworkers, and their ability to plant, and harvest crops.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Prosecutors say the Santa Maria man and his team illegally charged more than 160 farmworkers for temporary work visas.

A Central Coast man is headed to prison after prosecutors say he admitted to illegally charging farmworkers for temporary work visas.

The H-2A Visa program allows the temporary hiring of foreign workers when there isn’t enough domestic help available. Labor contractors can recruit workers, but they can’t charge them for the visa, equipment, transportation, or housing.

Federal prosecutors say Jorge Vasquez and his team fraudulently recruited more than 160 workers under the visa program. They say the farmworkers were charged $ 5,000 to $ 15,000 for their visas. Investigators say the workers were also paid about $3.00 less an hour than what Vasquez reported to the government.

He pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The Santa Maria man was sentenced to a year in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $160,000 in restitution.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco