Confrontation outside of an Oxnard restaurant leads to the accidental shooting of an employee

An employee at a fast food restaurant in Oxnard was accidentally shot and seriously wounded during a confrontation involving some people outside of the business.

It happened Friday night at the Five Guys Burgers restaurant at The Collection Riverpark.

Oxnard Police detectives say a teenager and two other people got into a confrontation outside of the restaurant. The teen fired a shot that missed the two people but hit a 19-year-old employee inside the building. He was critically injured.

The three people involved in the altercation fled the scene. But investigators identified the 16-year-old Oxnard teenager. With the help of a SWAT team, he was arrested a few hours after the shooting on an attempted murder charge.