NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Confrontation outside of an Oxnard restaurant leads to the accidental shooting of an employee

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:18 PM PDT
A police car drives along a city street.
Oxnard Police Department

An employee at a fast food restaurant in Oxnard was accidentally shot and seriously wounded during a confrontation involving some people outside of the business.

It happened Friday night at the Five Guys Burgers restaurant at The Collection Riverpark.

Oxnard Police detectives say a teenager and two other people got into a confrontation outside of the restaurant. The teen fired a shot that missed the two people but hit a 19-year-old employee inside the building. He was critically injured.

The three people involved in the altercation fled the scene. But investigators identified the 16-year-old Oxnard teenager. With the help of a SWAT team, he was arrested a few hours after the shooting on an attempted murder charge.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoxnard shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco