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California Coast News

Cancellation of Central Coast wind power project prompts California to sue the federal government

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:50 PM PDT
Golden State Wind

The state is suing the Trump administration and Golden State Wind over the cancellation of a project that could have potentially powered up to two million homes.

California filed suit against the Trump administration and a wind power company over a massive buyout to terminate a power project off the Central Coast.

Golden State Wind was one of three companies with a lease to build a wind power facility in the ocean off Morro Bay. The two-gigawatt facility would have generated enough electricity to power up to two million homes.

But the Trump administration is trying to shut down wind power projects off the nation’s coastline, in favor of fossil fuels. It reached a deal with Golden State to terminate the lease and receive a $120 million payment. As part of the deal, the company must invest an equal amount of money in out-of-state fossil fuel projects.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Energy Commission filed the lawsuit against the federal government and the company Friday.

The suit claims the deal jeopardizes thousands of jobs and the state’s investment in the offshore wind industry. It also says the $120 million deal is an unlawful use of taxpayer dollars.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco