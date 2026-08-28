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California Coast News

Body of man arrested on DUI charge found near the Santa Barbara County Jail a week after his release

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:26 PM PDT
A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report calls for closing the main jail in Santa Barbara to save money. Inmates would be housed at the larger, more modern facility in Santa Maria.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Hours after he was released, the CHP notified the Sheriff’s Office that the 53-year-old man had been reported missing from Kern County.

A man arrested on a DUI charge was found dead in bushes near the main Santa Barbara County Jail a week after he was released from custody.

David Mireles was arrested August 19 by CHP and booked into the jail. He was released the morning of August 20.

Hours after he was released, CHP notified the Sheriff’s Office that the 53-year-old man had been reported missing from Kern County. A search was launched around the jail property and nearby areas frequented by people released from custody. No sign of him was found.

Thursday, a jail employee spotted what appeared to be a person beneath some brush on a hillside adjacent to the Santa Barbara facility. It was Mireles, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy is pending. He had multiple medical issues. It’s believed Mireles had been there since his release from jail.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco