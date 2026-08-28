Assault investigation involving son and mother in Santa Paula turns into a murder case

What was an assault investigation in Santa Paula involving a son and his mother has turned into a murder case after the 65-year-old woman died.

Santa Paula Police were called to a home by reports of an assault on August 20. They found a woman with serious head injuries. On Wednesday, Mary Muller died at a hospital.

Santa Paula Police investigators identified Christopher Lample as a suspect in the attack. Using an automated license plate reader system, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies spotted his vehicle in Goleta less than two hours after the attack. The Hawaii man was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities believe Lample was trying to flee the area when he was arrested.