Ventura County pastor charged with child molestation
Prosecutors say the molestation involved two victims under the age of 14.
Ventura County pastor David Johnson of Ojai has been arrested on child molestation charges. Prosecutors say the molestation involved two victims under the age of 14.
The abuse occurred in Ojai and Oxnard over a multi-year period. They're looking for other possible victims. In addition to being a pastor, Johnson worked as a massage therapist.
The 58-year-old man has pleaded not guilty.