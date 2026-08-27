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California Coast News

Ventura County pastor charged with child molestation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:10 PM PDT
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors say the molestation involved two victims under the age of 14.

Ventura County pastor David Johnson of Ojai has been arrested on child molestation charges. Prosecutors say the molestation involved two victims under the age of 14.

The abuse occurred in Ojai and Oxnard over a multi-year period. They're looking for other possible victims. In addition to being a pastor, Johnson worked as a massage therapist.

The 58-year-old man has pleaded not guilty.
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california coast newscal coast newschild molestationojai
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco