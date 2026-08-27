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California Coast News

Authorities recover explosive devices from the home of a Central Coast teen

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:16 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say the Orcutt teen had made statements about hurting others.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say they've recovered explosive devices from the home of an Orcutt teen. They allege that he'd made statements about hurting people.

Officials found the devices during a search of the boy's home, and a bomb squad successfully removed them. Law enforcement officials searched the home after getting a report that the teen had made threatening statements.

Investigators didn’t name the school the boy attended, but they admitted that his threats involved multiple school campuses. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
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california coast newscal coast newsorcuttschool threat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco