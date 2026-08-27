Authorities recover explosive devices from the home of a Central Coast teen

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say they've recovered explosive devices from the home of an Orcutt teen. They allege that he'd made statements about hurting people.

Officials found the devices during a search of the boy's home, and a bomb squad successfully removed them. Law enforcement officials searched the home after getting a report that the teen had made threatening statements.

Investigators didn’t name the school the boy attended, but they admitted that his threats involved multiple school campuses. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.