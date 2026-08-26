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California Coast News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver on Highway 101 in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:51 PM PDT
A U.S. interstate road sign with the designation '101.'

Investigators are looking into why the 67-year-old Oxnard man was on the roadway.

A 67-year-old Oxnard man died after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 101 in Ventura.

The collision happened Tuesday night on the southbound 101 near Main Street. A man was driving a pickup truck southbound when a man walked into the traffic lanes.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP is trying to determine why the man was on the highway. His name hasn’t been released.

The pickup driver was unhurt.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 101 crashhighway 101city of ventura
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco