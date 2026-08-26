Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver on Highway 101 in Ventura

A 67-year-old Oxnard man died after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 101 in Ventura.

The collision happened Tuesday night on the southbound 101 near Main Street. A man was driving a pickup truck southbound when a man walked into the traffic lanes.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP is trying to determine why the man was on the highway. His name hasn’t been released.

The pickup driver was unhurt.