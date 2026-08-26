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Driver who hit a group of bicyclists in Port Hueneme pleads guilty to murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT

One of the cyclists died, and four others were injured in the 2021 collision.

A man who prosecutors say intentionally hit a group of bicyclists with his car has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges.

In April of 2021, Samuel Rocha plowed into a group of seven bicycle riders in Port Hueneme, hitting five of them. Sixteen-year-old Pedro Vasquez died, and four riders were injured.

Prosecutors said that moments before Rocha hit the cyclists, he'd attacked a man and woman in the parking lot of a nearby laundromat.

Rocha's attorney argued that he had a long history of mental health issues. He'd initially been declared incompetent to stand trial, but that decision was later reversed.

In April, Rocha was convicted in a jury trial of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery. The jury did not reach a verdict on the remaining counts.

This week, Rocha pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Valdez. He faces up to 27 years in state prison.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco