Driver who hit a group of bicyclists in Port Hueneme pleads guilty to murder

A man who prosecutors say intentionally hit a group of bicyclists with his car has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges.

In April of 2021, Samuel Rocha plowed into a group of seven bicycle riders in Port Hueneme, hitting five of them. Sixteen-year-old Pedro Vasquez died, and four riders were injured.

Prosecutors said that moments before Rocha hit the cyclists, he'd attacked a man and woman in the parking lot of a nearby laundromat.

Rocha's attorney argued that he had a long history of mental health issues. He'd initially been declared incompetent to stand trial, but that decision was later reversed.

In April, Rocha was convicted in a jury trial of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery. The jury did not reach a verdict on the remaining counts.

This week, Rocha pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Valdez. He faces up to 27 years in state prison.