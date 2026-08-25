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California Coast News

Observatory in Montecito opens to the public Thursday for lunar eclipse viewing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 25, 2026 at 12:08 PM PDT
The Westmont College observatory will open to the public for the viewing of a lunar eclipse Thursday night.
Gavin Stay
/
Westmont College
The Westmont College observatory will open to the public for the viewing of a lunar eclipse Thursday night.

The eclipse will peak in the Tri-Counties at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, with more than 96% coverage.

A Montecito observatory is opening its doors to the public this week so people can see a nearly total lunar eclipse.

The Westmont College Observatory will begin admitting visitors at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The eclipse is expected to peak at 9:12 p.m. with 96.2% coverage.

Visitors should use the main entrance to the college off La Paz Road. Another entrance, on Cold Spring Road, is closed to the public after 7 p.m.

The observatory holds public viewing events on the third Friday of the month.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newseclipsewestmont collegewestmontmontecito
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco