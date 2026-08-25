Observatory in Montecito opens to the public Thursday for lunar eclipse viewing

A Montecito observatory is opening its doors to the public this week so people can see a nearly total lunar eclipse.

The Westmont College Observatory will begin admitting visitors at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The eclipse is expected to peak at 9:12 p.m. with 96.2% coverage.

Visitors should use the main entrance to the college off La Paz Road. Another entrance, on Cold Spring Road, is closed to the public after 7 p.m.

The observatory holds public viewing events on the third Friday of the month.