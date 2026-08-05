Old Spanish Days Fiesta returns to Santa Barbara for the 103rd year
The fiesta is the largest annual community event in the Tri-Counties.
Thousands of people are expected to be on hand at the biggest annual community celebration in the Tri-Counties.
Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, better known in the community as 'Fiesta,' runs August 5 to 9
The event includes music, dance, food, and fun, in celebration of Santa Barbara's history and heritage.
"It's a lot of fun. Everybody from out of town comes," said Steve Mead, a fiesta-goer having lunch at the Mercado De La Guerra, a downtown marketplace created just for Old Spanish Days.
For the first time, it's been expanded from De La Guerra Plaza onto State Street.
"I just love the people, the dancers, the parades, and the food. It's everything that makes it special for Santa Barbara," said Maggie Pidgeon. She added that she’s attended Old Spanish Days for nearly two decades.
Several thousand people are expected to be on hand Wednesday night for La Fiesta Pequena, the traditional music and dance program on the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission.