Old Spanish Days Fiesta returns to Santa Barbara for the 103rd year

Thousands of people are expected to be on hand at the biggest annual community celebration in the Tri-Counties.

Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, better known in the community as 'Fiesta,' runs August 5 to 9

The event includes music, dance, food, and fun, in celebration of Santa Barbara's history and heritage.

"It's a lot of fun. Everybody from out of town comes," said Steve Mead, a fiesta-goer having lunch at the Mercado De La Guerra, a downtown marketplace created just for Old Spanish Days.

For the first time, it's been expanded from De La Guerra Plaza onto State Street.

Lance Orozco / KCLU The Old Spanish Days Mercado De La Guerra has been extended onto State Street this year, with several blocks of vendors.

"I just love the people, the dancers, the parades, and the food. It's everything that makes it special for Santa Barbara," said Maggie Pidgeon. She added that she’s attended Old Spanish Days for nearly two decades.