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Old Spanish Days Fiesta returns to Santa Barbara for the 103rd year

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:01 PM PDT
Dances on stage at Mercardo De la Guerra in Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon as a part of the community's annual Old Spanish Days celebration.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Dances on stage at Mercardo De la Guerra in Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon as a part of the community's annual Old Spanish Days celebration.

The fiesta is the largest annual community event in the Tri-Counties.

Thousands of people are expected to be on hand at the biggest annual community celebration in the Tri-Counties.

Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, better known in the community as 'Fiesta,' runs August 5 to 9

The event includes music, dance, food, and fun, in celebration of Santa Barbara's history and heritage.

"It's a lot of fun. Everybody from out of town comes," said Steve Mead, a fiesta-goer having lunch at the Mercado De La Guerra, a downtown marketplace created just for Old Spanish Days.

For the first time, it's been expanded from De La Guerra Plaza onto State Street.

The Old Spanish Days Mercado De La Guerra has been extended onto State Street this year, with several blocks of vendors.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Old Spanish Days Mercado De La Guerra has been extended onto State Street this year, with several blocks of vendors.

"I just love the people, the dancers, the parades, and the food. It's everything that makes it special for Santa Barbara," said Maggie Pidgeon. She added that she’s attended Old Spanish Days for nearly two decades.

Several thousand people are expected to be on hand Wednesday night for La Fiesta Pequena, the traditional music and dance program on the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco