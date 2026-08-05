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California Coast News

Central Coast corrections officer and wife plead guilty to smuggling contraband into federal prison

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:07 PM PDT

They are facing up to five years in federal prison.

A federal corrections officer and his wife entered guilty pleas to charges that they smuggled contraband to an inmate at the Federal Correction Complex in Lompoc.

Prosecutors alleged Paul Betancourt smuggled items into the prison, and his wife, Sylvia Betancourt, received payment through intermediaries from the inmates.

Court documents say the smuggling operation happened multiple times, with the couple receiving more than $6,000.

The Bureau of Prisons suspended Paul Betancourt because of the investigation. The Betancourts could be sentenced to up to five years each in federal prison.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslompoc federal prisonsmuggling
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco