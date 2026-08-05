Central Coast corrections officer and wife plead guilty to smuggling contraband into federal prison

A federal corrections officer and his wife entered guilty pleas to charges that they smuggled contraband to an inmate at the Federal Correction Complex in Lompoc.

Prosecutors alleged Paul Betancourt smuggled items into the prison, and his wife, Sylvia Betancourt, received payment through intermediaries from the inmates.

Court documents say the smuggling operation happened multiple times, with the couple receiving more than $6,000.

The Bureau of Prisons suspended Paul Betancourt because of the investigation. The Betancourts could be sentenced to up to five years each in federal prison.