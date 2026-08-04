Ventura County teams up with a local university to create a center to help victims of abuse

A new center to help crime victims and survivors will be located on a Conejo Valley college campus.

The East Valley Family Justice Center will occupy a home owned by California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. The 2,400-square-foot house on the edge of the campus will be renovated to accommodate a range of services.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has long operated a family justice center in Ventura to provide victim support. It’s building a second center in Oxnard. The new facility in Thousand Oaks means people will no longer have to travel to Ventura for help.

An opening date for the new center hasn't been announced.

Editor's note: California Lutheran University holds the broadcast license of KCLU Radio but does not exercise editorial oversight of the station's news coverage.