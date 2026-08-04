NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County teams up with a local university to create a center to help victims of abuse

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 4, 2026 at 4:48 PM PDT
This home on the edge of the California Lutheran University campus in Thousand Oaks will be converted in the East Valley Family Justice Center, to provide support for violence and abuse victims, and survivors.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The East Valley Family Justice Center will be located in this house on the edge of the California Lutheran University campus in Thousand Oaks.

California Lutheran University will host the county's new East County Family Justice Center.

A new center to help crime victims and survivors will be located on a Conejo Valley college campus.

The East Valley Family Justice Center will occupy a home owned by California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. The 2,400-square-foot house on the edge of the campus will be renovated to accommodate a range of services.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has long operated a family justice center in Ventura to provide victim support. It’s building a second center in Oxnard. The new facility in Thousand Oaks means people will no longer have to travel to Ventura for help.

An opening date for the new center hasn't been announced.

Editor's note: California Lutheran University holds the broadcast license of KCLU Radio but does not exercise editorial oversight of the station's news coverage.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdomestic violenceelder abusecal lutheran
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco