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Central Coast man arrested after he allegedly tried to crush an occupied car with a tractor

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 4, 2026 at 4:38 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies say a man used a front loading tractor to ram an occupied car following an argument in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies say a man used a front loading tractor to ram an occupied car following an argument in Santa Maria.

According to law enforcement, the attack occurred after the man got into an argument with the victims.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers say a man used a dangerous approach to ending an argument on Saturday.

The man was allegedly in a dispute with a group of people in Santa Maria when he used a large front loader to ram and crush their occupied car. The vehicle was totaled, but a woman in the passenger seat escaped.

Law enforcement officials say the man was still in the cab of the loader when they arrived. He was arrested without incident and booked on assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco