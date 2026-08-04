Central Coast man arrested after he allegedly tried to crush an occupied car with a tractor

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers say a man used a dangerous approach to ending an argument on Saturday.

The man was allegedly in a dispute with a group of people in Santa Maria when he used a large front loader to ram and crush their occupied car. The vehicle was totaled, but a woman in the passenger seat escaped.

Law enforcement officials say the man was still in the cab of the loader when they arrived. He was arrested without incident and booked on assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.