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California Coast News

Burglary investigation leads to the seizure of illegal guns in Newbury Park

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:46 PM PDT
Some of the weapons seized during an investigation into an unlawful firearms possession case in Ventura County.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Some of the weapons seized during an investigation into an unlawful firearms possession case in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies recovered a stash of stolen guns while investigating a burglary in the Conejo Valley.

Some of the weapons were illegal. Deputies reported recovering an assault weapon and other illegal firearms. That led to a search warrant for the Newbury Park home of the woman who reported the burglary.

At the home, authorities seized 14 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and illegal drugs. Many of the weapons were unregistered. The woman was arrested on firearms and drug charges.

The investigation also led to the arrest of two other men, who were charged with possession of illegal weapons and drugs.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsgun seizuresweapons seized
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco