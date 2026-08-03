Burglary investigation leads to the seizure of illegal guns in Newbury Park

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies recovered a stash of stolen guns while investigating a burglary in the Conejo Valley.

Some of the weapons were illegal. Deputies reported recovering an assault weapon and other illegal firearms. That led to a search warrant for the Newbury Park home of the woman who reported the burglary.

At the home, authorities seized 14 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and illegal drugs. Many of the weapons were unregistered. The woman was arrested on firearms and drug charges.

The investigation also led to the arrest of two other men, who were charged with possession of illegal weapons and drugs.