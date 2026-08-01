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California Coast News

Coast Guard reports intercepting boat in the Channel Islands trying to smuggle people into the US

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 1, 2026 at 2:16 PM PDT
A U.S, Coast helicoper photo of a boat officials say was tryng to smuggle 21 people into the country through the Channel Islands.
U.S. Coast Guard
A U.S. Coast Guard helicoper photo of a boat officials say was tryng to smuggle 21 people into the country through the Channel Islands.

21 people taken into custody.

Coast Guard officials say they intercepted a boat in the Channel Islands which was attempting to smuggle people into the United States.

A boater spotted the craft near Santa Clemente Island Wednesday afternoon, and reported it to the Coast Guard. A helicopter tracked down the boat, and a Coast Guard vessel out of Long Beach intercepted the craft. There were 21 people on board.

The Coast Guard crew noticed one of the people on the boat was unconscious. They started CPR on the 56-year-old man, and flew him by helicopter to a hospital. They revived hm, but he later died.

The other 20 people on taken into custody were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coastal commissionchannel islands
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco