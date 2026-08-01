Coast Guard reports intercepting boat in the Channel Islands trying to smuggle people into the US

Coast Guard officials say they intercepted a boat in the Channel Islands which was attempting to smuggle people into the United States.

A boater spotted the craft near Santa Clemente Island Wednesday afternoon, and reported it to the Coast Guard. A helicopter tracked down the boat, and a Coast Guard vessel out of Long Beach intercepted the craft. There were 21 people on board.

The Coast Guard crew noticed one of the people on the boat was unconscious. They started CPR on the 56-year-old man, and flew him by helicopter to a hospital. They revived hm, but he later died.

The other 20 people on taken into custody were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.