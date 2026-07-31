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Man arrested after seven people hit with pepper spray in Central Coast shopping center parking lot

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2026 at 3:59 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo Police

San Luis Obispo Police say an argument led up to the incident.

An argument led to a pepper spray attack on a family of seven people in a San Luis Obispo parking lot on Thursday.

According to police, a man got into an argument with a family of five adults and two children in a supermarket parking lot

A family member became concerned about their safety, and pulled out pepper spray to try to get the man to leave them alone. Police allege the man then retrieved his own pepper spray from his car and used it on adults and children. The man then fled the area.

Firefighters treated the seven victims for pepper spray exposure at the scene.

The suspect, identified as a man from Bakersfield, was arrested later Thursday in Avila Beach. He's been charged with felony child abuse, along with misdemeanor unlawful use of pepper spray and improper storage of a firearm in a vehicle.

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california coast newscal coast newssan luis obispoPEPPER SPRAY
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco