Man arrested after seven people hit with pepper spray in Central Coast shopping center parking lot

An argument led to a pepper spray attack on a family of seven people in a San Luis Obispo parking lot on Thursday.

According to police, a man got into an argument with a family of five adults and two children in a supermarket parking lot

A family member became concerned about their safety, and pulled out pepper spray to try to get the man to leave them alone. Police allege the man then retrieved his own pepper spray from his car and used it on adults and children. The man then fled the area.

Firefighters treated the seven victims for pepper spray exposure at the scene.

The suspect, identified as a man from Bakersfield, was arrested later Thursday in Avila Beach. He's been charged with felony child abuse, along with misdemeanor unlawful use of pepper spray and improper storage of a firearm in a vehicle.