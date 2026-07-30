Sen. Schiff calls on Sable to answer questions about possible ties to the Trump administration

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff is raising questions about the relationship between the Trump administration and an oil company it allowed to resume production in Santa Barbara County.

Schiff accuses Sable Offshore Corporation of sidestepping questions from some members of California’s congressional delegation.

The company turned to the federal government for help in resuming production on the Gaviota Coast after it failed to get permission from state and local regulators.

After failing to get permission from state and local regulators to resume use of the oil pipeline on the Gaviota Coast

The administration used a 1950s-era law, the Defense Production Act, to allow Sable to restart the pipeline and three oil platforms in March. The act says the federal government can bypass traditional regulators in the event of a national emergency.

The delegation is demanding information on the relationship between the president, his administration, and Sable. They want to know about possible campaign donations involving the company. They also want information on whether the company shared information about its strategy with investors. It also calls on Sable to shut down its operations.

It's the delegation's second request for information from Sable.

The company revived a pipeline that ruptured in 2015, spilling more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean and contaminating miles of coastline.

Sable acquired the pipeline from the company that was operating it during the spill.