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Investigators arrest man who was planning to attack the Santa Paula Police Department

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 30, 2026 at 5:41 PM PDT
Santa Paula Police Department

Kenneth Gullett told others he was targeting the Santa Paula Police Station with the intent of killing officers.

Santa Paula Police arrested a man they say had planned to attack their headquarters.

Investigators say the man had a gun, ammunition, protective gear, and information on how to make an illegal automatic weapon at his home.

Police got a tip that a man said he would attack the police station and kill officers when he returned home from a trip to Idaho. He also threatened his relatives if they notified authorities.

The 70-year-old suspect was arrested when he returned to Ventura County on Wednesday.

Authorities say the man was upset over an ongoing Ventura County court case from last year. Ventura Police had seized 130 weapons from his home, including automatic weapons and unregistered ghost guns.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta paula
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco