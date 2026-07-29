A potentially dangerous weekend heat wave is predicted for the Tri-Counties

The Tri-Counties had a bit of a break from the heat on Wednesday, but potentially dangerous temperatures are in the forecast. Record-setting highs could occur this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for most of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The warning covers the inland, foothill, and mountain areas of the three counties. Highs could reach 110 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for coastal areas of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Highs on the coast could get into the low 90’s.