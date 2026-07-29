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California Coast News

A potentially dangerous weekend heat wave is predicted for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 29, 2026 at 3:59 PM PDT
Luis Graterol
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Along with the heat, dangerous surf and riptide conditions are possible on the Central and South Coasts.

The Tri-Counties had a bit of a break from the heat on Wednesday, but potentially dangerous temperatures are in the forecast. Record-setting highs could occur this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for most of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The warning covers the inland, foothill, and mountain areas of the three counties. Highs could reach 110 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for coastal areas of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Highs on the coast could get into the low 90’s.

On top of the heat, there are warnings about dangerous surf conditions on the Central and South Coast through Saturday, with high waves and riptides possible. The elevated surf is the result of Tropical Storm Genevieve, which is in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsHeat Waverip tidesextreme heat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco