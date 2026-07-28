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California Coast News

Thousands of power customers in Santa Barbara County face potential safety blackouts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:16 PM PDT
An electrical substation and high-voltage power lines at sunset.
Steven Hummel
/
Southern California Edison

There are no potential shutoffs at this time in Ventura County.

The heat has eased slightly in the Tri-Counties, but a warning remains in effect for potential public safety power shutoffs in Santa Barbara County.

Southern California Edison notified about 2,000 customers that they could be affected by precautionary shutoffs, which are used to help prevent accidental wildfires.

The notified areas include some foothill portions of Santa Barbara, part of San Marcos Pass and Goleta, sections of the Gaviota Coast, and some coastal and inland areas near Point Conception.

There are no announced potential shutoffs for Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Another heat wave is in the forecast for this coming weekend.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newspspsbrush fire danger
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco