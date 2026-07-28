Thousands of power customers in Santa Barbara County face potential safety blackouts

The heat has eased slightly in the Tri-Counties, but a warning remains in effect for potential public safety power shutoffs in Santa Barbara County.

Southern California Edison notified about 2,000 customers that they could be affected by precautionary shutoffs, which are used to help prevent accidental wildfires.

The notified areas include some foothill portions of Santa Barbara, part of San Marcos Pass and Goleta, sections of the Gaviota Coast, and some coastal and inland areas near Point Conception.

There are no announced potential shutoffs for Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Another heat wave is in the forecast for this coming weekend.