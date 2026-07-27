Eighteen suspects sought in burglaries at a Carpinteria cannabis farm

Santa Barbara County authorities are looking for 18 suspects related to a pair of large-scale burglaries from a Carpinteria cannabis farm.

Burglars hit the same farm on Foothill Road on January 17 and February 4. About 2,000 pounds of cannabis valued at more than $500,000 was stolen.

Investigators say they originally identified 19 suspects, including two juveniles, but one of the suspects was murdered shortly after the second burglary. They are all from the LA area. Arrest warrants were issued.