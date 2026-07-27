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Eighteen suspects sought in burglaries at a Carpinteria cannabis farm

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 27, 2026 at 3:58 PM PDT
Surveillance camera video of burglars at a Carpinteria area cannabis farm on February 4.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Surveillance camera video of burglars at a Carpinteria area cannabis farm on February 4.

More than $500,000 in cannabis was stolen from the farm.

Santa Barbara County authorities are looking for 18 suspects related to a pair of large-scale burglaries from a Carpinteria cannabis farm.

Burglars hit the same farm on Foothill Road on January 17 and February 4. About 2,000 pounds of cannabis valued at more than $500,000 was stolen.

Investigators say they originally identified 19 suspects, including two juveniles, but one of the suspects was murdered shortly after the second burglary. They are all from the LA area. Arrest warrants were issued.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscannabisburglary spree
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco