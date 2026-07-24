Teen arrested in connection with arson at Fillmore High School

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Ventura County high school campus.

The July 4 blaze destroyed more than $100,000 worth of construction materials at Fillmore High School. No campus buildings were damaged. The fire destroyed materials intended for the construction of the high school’s new gym.

Investigators viewed surveillance video that showed a person igniting fireworks in the area of the fire and then fleeing. The teen was identified and arrested on two charges and released to a parent.

Investigators say the teen had been arrested in 2024 in connection with an arson fire at the Fillmore Historical Museum.