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Teen arrested in connection with arson at Fillmore High School

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:40 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The July 4 blaze destroyed more than $100,000 worth of construction materials at the school. No campus buildings were damaged.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Ventura County high school campus.

The July 4 blaze destroyed more than $100,000 worth of construction materials at Fillmore High School. No campus buildings were damaged. The fire destroyed materials intended for the construction of the high school’s new gym.

Investigators viewed surveillance video that showed a person igniting fireworks in the area of the fire and then fleeing. The teen was identified and arrested on two charges and released to a parent.

Investigators say the teen had been arrested in 2024 in connection with an arson fire at the Fillmore Historical Museum.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsarson fireFillmore
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco