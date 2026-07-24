NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Central Coast college offering new tuition-free barbering program

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:28 PM PDT
Nate Johnston
/
Unsplash

Students who successfully complete the 1,000 hours of instruction will be qualified to take the state licensing exam.

A Central Coast college is offering the opportunity to pursue a career as a barber.

Allan Hancock College is launching a new tuition-free barbering program in conjunction with Lompoc's Cosmoton Academy.

Students must complete two required non-credit courses over the course of an academic year. The classes cover safety practices and haircutting.

Students who successfully complete the 1,000 hours of instruction will be qualified to take the state licensing exam. While tuition is free, students will have to pay for textbooks, barbering supplies, uniforms, and state licensing fees.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbarbershopshair salonsbarbershop
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco