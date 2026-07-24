Central Coast college offering new tuition-free barbering program

A Central Coast college is offering the opportunity to pursue a career as a barber.

Allan Hancock College is launching a new tuition-free barbering program in conjunction with Lompoc's Cosmoton Academy.

Students must complete two required non-credit courses over the course of an academic year. The classes cover safety practices and haircutting.

Students who successfully complete the 1,000 hours of instruction will be qualified to take the state licensing exam. While tuition is free, students will have to pay for textbooks, barbering supplies, uniforms, and state licensing fees.