NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Coast performing arts organization gets a new artistic director

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:34 PM PDT
The musical Waitress is one of the many shows stage by the Pacific Conservatory Theater (PCPA) during its more than 60 year long history. Valerie Rachelle has been named as PCPA's new Artistic Director.
PCPA
The musical Waitress is one of the many shows staged by the Pacific Conservatory Theater (PCPA) during its more than 60-year-long history. Valerie Rachelle has been named PCPA's new Artistic Director.

A more than six-decade-old performing arts institution on the Central Coast has a new artistic director. Valeria Rachelle has been named Artistic Director of Allan Hancock College’s Pacific Conservatory Theater, or PCPA.

Rachelle has spent nearly three decades producing and directing at theaters and universities across the county. She was a part of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Syracuse Opera, and she taught at USC. It’s a return to PCPA for Rachelle, who was an actor and an instructor with the program.

Rachelle fills the vacancy created by the retirement of longtime Artistic Director and dean Mark Booher, who is stepping down after 27 years with PCPA.

The organization is best known by the public for musicals and plays it stages in Santa Maria and Solvang. But PCPA has provided generations of actors and behind-the-scenes theater crew members with hands-on experience to prepare them for careers in the field.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco