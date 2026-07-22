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California Coast News

Multiple investigations underway into fatal officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:55 PM PDT
Simi Valley Police

The fatally wounded man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. Family members told investigators he had threatened to "shoot it out" with police.

A man is dead following a car chase and officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley.

Simi Valley Police were called to a home on Dusan Street Tuesday morning by a report of domestic violence. The suspect fled the scene before they arrived. Investigators learned the man might be armed and had threatened to engage in a shootout with police if they were called.

Officers later spotted the man driving a truck near the Simi Valley Town Center. He ignored orders to stop, and a chase began, eventually leading back to the Dusan Street residence. During the chase, the fleeing driver hit a parked police motorcycle and RV.

Officers shot the 37-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simi Valley Police, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Justice are conducting investigations into the shooting.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valley town centersimi valleyofficer-involved shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco