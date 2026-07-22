Multiple investigations underway into fatal officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley
The fatally wounded man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. Family members told investigators he had threatened to "shoot it out" with police.
A man is dead following a car chase and officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley.
Simi Valley Police were called to a home on Dusan Street Tuesday morning by a report of domestic violence. The suspect fled the scene before they arrived. Investigators learned the man might be armed and had threatened to engage in a shootout with police if they were called.
Officers later spotted the man driving a truck near the Simi Valley Town Center. He ignored orders to stop, and a chase began, eventually leading back to the Dusan Street residence. During the chase, the fleeing driver hit a parked police motorcycle and RV.
Officers shot the 37-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Simi Valley Police, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Justice are conducting investigations into the shooting.