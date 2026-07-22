Multiple investigations underway into fatal officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley

A man is dead following a car chase and officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley.

Simi Valley Police were called to a home on Dusan Street Tuesday morning by a report of domestic violence. The suspect fled the scene before they arrived. Investigators learned the man might be armed and had threatened to engage in a shootout with police if they were called.

Officers later spotted the man driving a truck near the Simi Valley Town Center. He ignored orders to stop, and a chase began, eventually leading back to the Dusan Street residence. During the chase, the fleeing driver hit a parked police motorcycle and RV.

Officers shot the 37-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simi Valley Police, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Justice are conducting investigations into the shooting.