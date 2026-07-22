Man convicted in shooting death of tourist at Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf

A Santa Barbara man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a tourist at Stearns Wharf.

Jiram Tenorio Ramon was involved in a shootout with a group of Ventura teens. A bullet he fired struck and killed Robert Guitierrez.

The victim was an innocent bystander from Camarillo who was in Santa Barbara celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife.

It was the second trial for Ramon. The first one for the December 2022 death ended in a mistrial.

