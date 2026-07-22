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California Coast News

Man convicted in shooting death of tourist at Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:52 PM PDT

The gunman was involved in a shootout with a group of teens when he hit an innocent bystander.

A Santa Barbara man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a tourist at Stearns Wharf.

Jiram Tenorio Ramon was involved in a shootout with a group of Ventura teens. A bullet he fired struck and killed Robert Guitierrez.

The victim was an innocent bystander from Camarillo who was in Santa Barbara celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife.

It was the second trial for Ramon. The first one for the December 2022 death ended in a mistrial.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta barbara tourismstearns wharffatal shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco