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Woman arrested on arson charge following an Ojai boutique fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 21, 2026 at 1:56 PM PDT
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

The June 21 blaze gutted Ikat & Pearls Boutique.

A woman has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with a fire that gutted an Ojai boutique store.

Investigators say 19-year-old Ava Amara Everett of Santa Paula intentionally started the June 21 fire at the Ikat & Pearls Boutique on East Ojai Avenue. Ventura County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the business's structure was destroyed. At the time, firefighters called the blaze suspicious.

She has been charged with arson.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsojaiarson fireojai valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco