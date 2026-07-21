Woman arrested on arson charge following an Ojai boutique fire

A woman has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with a fire that gutted an Ojai boutique store.

Investigators say 19-year-old Ava Amara Everett of Santa Paula intentionally started the June 21 fire at the Ikat & Pearls Boutique on East Ojai Avenue. Ventura County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the business's structure was destroyed. At the time, firefighters called the blaze suspicious.

She has been charged with arson.