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California Coast News

Another heat wave for the Tri-Counties could last through the weekend.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 21, 2026 at 2:50 PM PDT
Luis Graterol
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Highs could reach 90 on the coast, and top out at 105 to 110 in the foothills and mountains.

A large area of high pressure currently over the Midwest could translate into a prolonged heat wave for the Tri-Counties. Temperatures will be hot through the weekend, with the hottest temperatures likely on Thursday.

The high pressure currently over Nebraska is expected to drift west over the Four Corners states and keep the heat in place for us.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Monday for nearly all of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Highs could be in the 80s and 90s on the coast, with the foothills and mountains in the 90s and as hot as 110.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings were issued for last week's heat wave. Similar warnings could be issued later this week.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsHeat Wave
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco