Another heat wave for the Tri-Counties could last through the weekend.

A large area of high pressure currently over the Midwest could translate into a prolonged heat wave for the Tri-Counties. Temperatures will be hot through the weekend, with the hottest temperatures likely on Thursday.

The high pressure currently over Nebraska is expected to drift west over the Four Corners states and keep the heat in place for us.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Monday for nearly all of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Highs could be in the 80s and 90s on the coast, with the foothills and mountains in the 90s and as hot as 110.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings were issued for last week's heat wave. Similar warnings could be issued later this week.