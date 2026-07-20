Willie Nelson and Three Dog Night to help close out the final week of the Mid-State Fair

Country music legend Willie Nelson and the band Three Dog Night are among the headliners set to perform during the final week of the California Mid-State Fair.

Nelson will be on the main stage at the Paso Robles Event Center Wednesday night. The 93-year-old musician’s show is billed as “Willie Nelson and Family.”

Three Dog Night will perform at the fair Friday night, with the band Ambrosia serving as the opening act.

This year's fair runs through Sunday in Paso Robles.