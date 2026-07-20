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California Coast News

Willie Nelson and Three Dog Night to help close out the final week of the Mid-State Fair

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:11 PM PDT
The crowd at a Mid-State Fair concert.
Brittany App
/
Mid-State Fair
The crowd at a Mid-State Fair concert.

The fair runs through Sunday at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Country music legend Willie Nelson and the band Three Dog Night are among the headliners set to perform during the final week of the California Mid-State Fair.

Nelson will be on the main stage at the Paso Robles Event Center Wednesday night. The 93-year-old musician’s show is billed as “Willie Nelson and Family.”

Three Dog Night will perform at the fair Friday night, with the band Ambrosia serving as the opening act.

This year's fair runs through Sunday in Paso Robles.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmid-state fairPASO ROBLESsan luis obispo county
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco