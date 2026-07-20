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California Coast News

Ventura woman fatally wounded, man arrested after attack

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:11 PM PDT
Ventura Police Department

Officials haven't talked about a possible motive for the fatal shooting.

A Ventura County woman was fatally wounded, and a man was arrested hours later in connection with her death.

A Ventura Police officer on patrol spotted the injured woman at the intersection of West Ramona and Olive Streets just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was seriously injured from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.

Later Sunday, Ventura Police arrested a 52-year-old Ventura man at his home. Details on a potential motive haven't been released.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco