Ventura woman fatally wounded, man arrested after attack

A Ventura County woman was fatally wounded, and a man was arrested hours later in connection with her death.

A Ventura Police officer on patrol spotted the injured woman at the intersection of West Ramona and Olive Streets just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was seriously injured from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.

Later Sunday, Ventura Police arrested a 52-year-old Ventura man at his home. Details on a potential motive haven't been released.