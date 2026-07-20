U.S.-Iran war escalates
U.S. Central Command says the U.S. military launched new strikes against Iran overnight, for the ninth night in a row.
Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain activated defenses against Iranian drones and missiles.
Three American service members have been killed since Friday.
Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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