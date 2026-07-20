New figures show unemployment is down statewide, but up in the Tri-Counties

New figures show a slight drop in California's unemployment rate, even as the numbers spiked in the Tri-Counties.

California’s jobless percentage went from 5.3% in May to 5.2% in June. It’s the lowest percentage for the state since May of 2024.

But the number of people out of work is up on the Central and South Coast. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.9% in May to 4.4% in June. Santa Barbara County’s month-to-month unemployment rate increased 3.7% to 4.2%.

And San Luis Obispo County also saw an increase in the number of people out of work, moving from 3.6% in May to 4.3% in June.