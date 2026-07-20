NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New figures show unemployment is down statewide, but up in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:13 PM PDT
California's jobless rate is the lowest since May of 2024.
California Employment Development Department
California's jobless rate is the lowest since May of 2024.

California's jobless rate is the lowest in two years.

New figures show a slight drop in California's unemployment rate, even as the numbers spiked in the Tri-Counties.

California’s jobless percentage went from 5.3% in May to 5.2% in June. It’s the lowest percentage for the state since May of 2024.

But the number of people out of work is up on the Central and South Coast. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.9% in May to 4.4% in June. Santa Barbara County’s month-to-month unemployment rate increased 3.7% to 4.2%.

And San Luis Obispo County also saw an increase in the number of people out of work, moving from 3.6% in May to 4.3% in June.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsunemployment ratejobless rate
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco