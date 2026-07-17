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California Coast News

Military satellites launched from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:45 PM PDT
SpaceX
SpaceX launched the Tranche 1 data transport mission, a payload of military satellites, from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday afternoon.

The payload is part of a network of satellites intended to enhance global military communications and missile launch detection.

SpaceX launched a payload of military satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base that are intended to help improve the ability to detect and track missile launches around the world.

The 1:32 p.m. launch Thursday was the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) third Tranche 1 data transport mission. It was one of nine planned Tranche 1 missions to build a global network of the new specialized satellites.

The SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture will be a network of optically connected satellites in low-Earth orbit.

It's intended to enhance U.S. global military tactical communications as well as missile warning and tracking capabilities.

The reusable first-stage booster that lifted the satellites into orbit landed on a barge off the West Coast after the launch.
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california coast newscal coast newsspaceXspy satellite
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco