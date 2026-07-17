Military satellites launched from Central Coast

SpaceX launched a payload of military satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base that are intended to help improve the ability to detect and track missile launches around the world.

The 1:32 p.m. launch Thursday was the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) third Tranche 1 data transport mission. It was one of nine planned Tranche 1 missions to build a global network of the new specialized satellites.

The SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture will be a network of optically connected satellites in low-Earth orbit.

It's intended to enhance U.S. global military tactical communications as well as missile warning and tracking capabilities.

The reusable first-stage booster that lifted the satellites into orbit landed on a barge off the West Coast after the launch.