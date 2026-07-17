NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Bacterial contamination closes popular Ventura County beach

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:53 PM PDT
KCLU

Kiddie Beach at Channel Islands Harbor Beach Park was closed on Friday. Officials haven't said when it might reopen.

Ventura County officials are warning people to stay out of the water at a popular South Coast beach due to bacterial contamination.

They say ocean water quality monitoring shows a problem at Kiddie Beach at Channel Islands Harbor Beach Park.

Warning signs have been posted on the beach. People should stay out of the water for at least 50 yards on either side of the posted signs. Any items that come in contact with ocean water at the beach, such as kids' toys, should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.

There’s no word on how long the beach will be closed.
Tags
cal coast newschannel islands harborbacteriaocean pollution
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco