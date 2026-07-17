Bacterial contamination closes popular Ventura County beach

Ventura County officials are warning people to stay out of the water at a popular South Coast beach due to bacterial contamination.

They say ocean water quality monitoring shows a problem at Kiddie Beach at Channel Islands Harbor Beach Park.

Warning signs have been posted on the beach. People should stay out of the water for at least 50 yards on either side of the posted signs. Any items that come in contact with ocean water at the beach, such as kids' toys, should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.

There’s no word on how long the beach will be closed.